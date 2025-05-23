What the hell is wrong with people?!

It was a heartbreaking scene just outside of Mohawk—17 dogs, including five adults and twelve puppies, were rescued from what animal shelter staff described as “deplorable conditions.”

Adding a chilling layer to the situation was a handmade sign nailed to a tree outside the property. It read “Casa Doom.”

That was the name of the place these animals were living in.

Trying to Escape Casa Doom

The dogs were found living in filth, with several trying to escape through broken windows. Many had porcupine quills painfully embedded in their faces, mouths, tongues, and even eyes.

"These poor dogs were in pain and required costly after-hours emergency vet care, including sedation to remove quills," the Herkimer County Humane Society shared in a heartbreaking post on social media.

Donations Desperately Needed

The Humane Society is now in desperate need of donations to offset medical costs for all 17 animals.

"We didn’t even have kennels available for this rescue but were determined not to leave them either."

Thank God the shelter staff stepped in to rescue these poor animals.

More than 7 grand has already come in from the community to not only repair the damage done but also spay and neuter each dog in the future.

Unfortunately these gut wrenching situations are becoming a common problem in Central New York. "The reality is, many pets in our community are being neglected by their owners-leading to an influx of animals in need of our care."