Firefighters Respond to Fire Near Hubbell Galvanizing in Yorkville
Firefighters Respond to Fire Near Hubbell Galvanizing in Yorkville
Firefighters are on the scene of a fire near Hubbell Galvanizing in Yorkville, with smoke visible in the area.
The fire was reported near Commercial Drive East, where Hubbell Galvanizing is located at 5124 Commercial Drive East.
Smoke Visible in the Area
Smoke can be seen for miles, rising from the area as firefighters work at the scene. Details about what is burning, the extent of the fire, and whether anyone has been injured have not yet been confirmed.
Hubbell Galvanizing is a family-owned business that has been operating since 1925. The company specializes in hot-dip galvanizing, powder coating, and slip-resistant steel surfaces.
The business has been part of the area's industrial community for nearly a century.
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More Information to Come
We’ll continue to follow the situation and share updates as more information becomes available.
If you're traveling near Commercial Drive East, be alert for emergency vehicles and give firefighters room to work.