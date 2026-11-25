Firefighters Respond to Fire Near Hubbell Galvanizing in Yorkville

Firefighters are on the scene of a fire near Hubbell Galvanizing in Yorkville, with smoke visible in the area.

The fire was reported near Commercial Drive East, where Hubbell Galvanizing is located at 5124 Commercial Drive East.

Smoke Visible in the Area

Smoke can be seen for miles, rising from the area as firefighters work at the scene. Details about what is burning, the extent of the fire, and whether anyone has been injured have not yet been confirmed.

Get our free mobile app

Hubbell Galvanizing is a family-owned business that has been operating since 1925. The company specializes in hot-dip galvanizing, powder coating, and slip-resistant steel surfaces.

The business has been part of the area's industrial community for nearly a century.

READ MORE: Did You See This Blue SUV? Police Investigating Fatal New Hartford Accident

TMS/Kate Mondi TMS/Kate Mondi

More Information to Come

We’ll continue to follow the situation and share updates as more information becomes available.

If you're traveling near Commercial Drive East, be alert for emergency vehicles and give firefighters room to work.