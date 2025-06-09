Howe Caverns, one of New York’s most iconic underground tourist destinations, faced an unexpected natural twist—this time, from Mother Nature herself.

Major flooding forced the popular site to close its doors temporarily, leaving visitors and staff navigating a watery mess instead of the usual winding limestone passages.

Recent heavy rains overwhelmed the region, sending water rushing into the caverns’ lower levels. The normally dry walkways and boat tour areas were submerged, turning the famed underground attraction into something more fitting for scuba gear than sneakers.

The water rose from 0 to 8ft in just 45 minutes.

Clean Up Begins

Crews worked around the clock to assess the damage and begin cleanup, using pumps to remove standing water and inspecting infrastructure to ensure the caverns remain safe for future visitors.

Water levels were managed by opening the mechanical dam at the end of the Lake of Venus where the guests take the boat ride.

"When the cave floods, the water recedes just as quickly- almost always within 24 hours," Howe Caverns shared on social media.

Water Pump Out

Crews swept & pressure washed the walkways, replaced a few bricks and broken lights as needed.

Low spots were also pump out where the water can sometimes get up to 3 ft. deep.

Big Flood

"This was a big flood," Howe Caverns shared. "It did take out quite a few bricks."

All the hard work paid off though.

Howe Caverns was back open to the public in less than 48 hours.

