How To Make Central New York’s Favorite Easter Bread

Let's be honest- It just isn't Easter in Central New York without eating Easter Bread. How do you make it?

Growing up in Rome, one of my favorite styles of Easter Bread was from The Franklin Hotel in Rome. I remember every year my Mom would tell the story of how they ate that bread growing up, and you bet we did the same. Even to this day, you can pick up this bread at the Franklin Hotel and other various bakeries.

For Those That Don't Know- What Is Easter Bread?

According to Just Crumbs, Pane di Pasqua, or Italian Easter Bread, symbolizes rebirth, celebration, and community. Originating in Italy with regional variations, it is typically made from a sweet, brioche-like dough enriched with eggs and butter, then braided. It looks the way it does sometimes when its turned into a circular shape to represent the crown of thorns worn by Jesus. And just like anything Easter related, its decorated with colored eggs to symbolize resurrection, Easter, and the arrival of spring.

This tradition carries deep personal and cultural meaning, especially for Italian-American families who brought the custom with them through immigration in the early 1900s. Easter bread became a way to preserve heritage, celebrate holidays, and pass down memories and recipes across generations. Beyond its beauty and taste, Pane di Pasqua stands as a powerful reminder of family, legacy, and the love baked into every loaf.

READ MORE- Official Easter Bunny Tracker Is Back

Need A Recipe?

This recipe online is from Frank Anthony Cappello on Facebook. The ingredients for Pane di Pasqua include rapid rise instant yeast, warm milk, salt, unsalted butter, granulated sugar, and eggs to create a rich, sweet dough. All-purpose flour forms the base, with additional flour used for dusting and kneading. The dough is proofed in a greased bowl, then brushed with a beaten egg wash before baking. Dyed, uncooked Easter eggs are nestled into the braided dough, where they cook during baking, and the final touch is a generous sprinkle of colorful sprinkles for a festive finish.

Get the instructions online here.

Expensive Eggs? Fun and Affordable Easter Egg Decorating Ideas There are plenty of creative, budget-friendly options for traditional egg decorating! From marshmallows and potatoes to wooden eggs and painted rocks, these quirky egg alternatives will keep the holiday festive without the hefty price tag. Gallery Credit: Canva/TSM