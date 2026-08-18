You reach into your mailbox and realize some of the mail belongs to someone down the street. For many, the instinct is to toss it aside, ignore it, or casually drop it off whenever it is convenient.

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However, federal authorities and the United States Postal Service are issuing a reminder that mishandling someone else's mail is far more than a simple mix-up, it's actually a federal crime.

Mail Tampering

According to federal statutes, 18 U.S.C. Section 1702, intentionally obstructing, delaying, or destroying mail that has not been delivered to you is classified as a felony.

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Legal experts say that once a piece of mail enters your physical mailbox, it remains under the legal protection of the federal government until it reaches its intended recipient.

Residents who choose to ignore misdelivered mail, throw it in the trash, or open it out of curiosity are heading straight into illegal territory.

Mail tampering and obstruction charges carry severe consequences, including substantial financial penalties and potential prison time.

Ralf Geithe Ralf Geithe

How to Handle Misdelivered Mail

If you receive mail not meant for your household, experts recommend taking the following steps immediately:

Clearly write "Return to Sender" or "Wrong Address" on the front of the mail.

This next step is the one I always forget, and the mail gets sent back to me.

Draw a quick line through the barcode located at the bottom of the envelope to prevent automated sorting machines from accidentally routing the letter right back to your address.

Place the item back into your outgoing mailbox with the flag raised for your postal carrier, or hand it directly to a local post office employee.

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As someone that's received a lot of mail not meant for me, I want to make sure my neighbors receive their mail timely.

If you do receive mail that's not for you, USPS says you can notify your local post office.