How Low Did it Go? It Once Reached 110 Below in New York State

It's about to get COLD in Central New York. A Wind Chill Warning is in effect for temperatures that could go as low as 35 below. That's nothing compared to one day it dropped into triple digits in New York.

Temperatures reached -110 at the top of Whiteface Mountain back in 2015. Now THAT'S cold! It was only 29 below, but the 55 MPH winds made it feel much colder.

Coldest Day in New York

Luckily the winds won't be as fierce in Central New York. It'll only blow around 25 MPH with gusts near 40 Thursday night through Friday. Things will die down by Saturday. The Wind Chill Warning is in effect from 7 AM Friday to noon on Saturday with the coldest weather from Friday evening into Saturday morning.

What's the coldest temperature ever recorded in New York state? 52 below zero, without the wind chill. Old Forge made history in February 1979.

Utica's Coldest Temps in History

-27 March 4, 1950

-28 February 18, 1979

-28 January 12, 1981

-32.1 January 15, 1957

-34.1 February 9, 1934

Long Range Forecast

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 33. S

Tonight: Snow showers, mainly before 1 AM. Patchy blowing snow between 10 PM and 4 AM. Low around 0. Wind chill values as low as -13. Breezy, with a southwest wind 16 to 22 mph becoming northwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 36 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%.

Friday: A chance of snow showers. Patchy blowing snow after 9 AM. Mostly cloudy and cold, with a high near 2. Wind chill values as low as -26. Blustery, with a northwest wind 17 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 38 mph.

Friday Night: A chance of snow showers before 1 AM. Patchy blowing snow before 1 AM. Mostly cloudy, with a low around -9. Wind chill values as low as -26. Blustery, with a northwest wind 17 to 22 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 17.