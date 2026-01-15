After a tough 2025, the housing market is finally showing some signs of life, and buyers might actually have a reason to feel optimistic heading into 2026.

2025 was rough — existing home sales were stuck near 4.06 million, the lowest in about 30 years, thanks to sky-high prices and mortgage rates that made even thinking about buying feel stressful.

But now, there’s a silver lining.

Andy Dean Andy Dean loading...

Mortgage Rates Easing

The good news? Mortgage rates have finally eased, dipping closer to the low-6 percent range late in 2025. That small shift sparked a December sales bump of about 5 percent — the fastest pace in nearly three years.

Get our free mobile app

It’s a hint that buyers who have been sitting on the sidelines might start feeling confident enough to jump back in.

ANGHI/Think Stock ANGHI/Think Stock loading...

Inventory Improving

Inventory is slowly improving, too.

More homes are coming onto the market, giving buyers a few more options than they’ve had in recent years.

Across the U.S., the average price of a home in 2025 was between $410,800 and $435,300, which is a lot higher than many buyers might expect.

READ MORE: Fastest-Rising Home Prices Are in Central New York

Compare that to Upstate New York, where the average home sits closer to $250,000, and you start to see why location matters so much. That gap — nearly $200,000 — shows how much more affordable Upstate can be, especially for first-time buyers or anyone looking to stretch their budget.

When supply starts catching up with demand, we could see pricing growth slow down, making homes more affordable and the market a little less intimidating.

Polly/TSM Polly/TSM loading...

Little Breathing Room in 2026

Experts are cautiously optimistic that 2026 could finally be the year that balances things out: steadier prices, friendlier mortgage rates, and a market where first-time buyers and move-up buyers have a real shot at getting a home.

After a long run of frustration, it looks like the housing market might finally be showing a little breathing room.