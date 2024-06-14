Famous House on the Roof in Syracuse Now Has Lights

Let there be light! The famous tiny house on the roof in Central New York is now lit up at night.

Back in the 1800s a house was put on the roof of the former H.A. Moyer carriage factory in Syracuse. It was just a gimmick to attract attention and it wasn't even a real house. It was just a shell of one used to protect the freight elevator.

In 2012, the property was purchased by the owner of a trucking company to store a collection of antique cars and trucks. He was killed in a traffic accident five years later while he was in Greece for his oldest brother's funeral.

The 5-story, 20,000-square-foot building was put on the market in 2020 and sold quickly. It underwent a number of renovations, including the little house on the roof that started as this.....

Little House Gets Makeover

The new owners replaced the siding and the roof on the little house in 2023.

Promises were made to paint the white and grey siding brick red to match the rest of the building and bring it back to its former glory.

Promise Kept

Nine months later the promise became reality as the tiny house went from white and grey to white and red, restoring it to its original charm.

Let There Be Light

That famous tiny house that now sits on top of 128 apartments below glows at night.

Lights have been added as the finishing touches.

