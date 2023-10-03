Halloween Hysteria: NY Firefighters Rush to House Fire, Discover Spooky Surprise

Credit - Glens Falls Firefighters IAFF Local 2230/Facebook

False alarm! New York firefighters were called to a house fire. When they arrived they discovered a spooky surprise.

Calls came into the Glens Falls, New York Fire Department after flames could be seen shooting from the windows of a home. Once firefighters arrived on the scene they discovered it was just an elaborate Halloween display they called 'amazing.'

To our surprise this was an amazing Halloween decoration. Thank you to the gracious owner for permission for posting.

The display on Sanford Street in Glens Falls will be up on Friday and Saturday nights for the public's entertainment until the end of the month.

Pirate Town Takes Over NY Lawn

Want more fire? You should see the massive Pirate Town Halloween display in Rochester, New York.

Tony DeMatteo spent countless hours building an epic 100-foot movie-quality display that includes a pirate ship, trading store, gold reserve, and Fort Charles to protect the town from pirates who steal the gold. The music, special effects, and synced light show bring it to a whole new rock concert level.

Credit - Tony DeMatteo/Facebook
Final Year

This is the last year for the massive display on Ambush Lane. It's outgrown its location.

“The unfortunate reality is that my display and its draw has outgrown my neighborhood. We get several thousand visitors each day at the end of October, so many in fact that it can easily become a safety concern.”

Port Royal will be open on select nights through Halloween, and thousands are expected to stop by and see the massive display.

Read More: Final Year for Disney Quality Pirate Ship Display

Visit HalloweenOnAmbush.com/visit before heading out for important information, neighborhood rules, and safety considerations.

