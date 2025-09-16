At MC Stables in Verona, 17 horses were found in heartbreaking conditions, and the community quickly stepped in to make a difference. The owner now faces charges after authorities discovered that many of the horses were underfed, and one had injuries so severe that it had to be humanely euthanized.

It all started when someone reached out to the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office about the horses’ welfare. Deputies from the Criminal Investigation Unit and Road Patrol visited the stables, bringing in a local veterinarian to check on the animals.

The assessment revealed poor health across the board, confirming the concerns that had sparked the investigation.

MC Stables cared for horses for multiple owners, handling boarding, training, and racing. Some owners quickly moved their horses to safety once they were contacted.

The remaining horses were removed under a search warrant, but they didn’t go far—local volunteers opened their homes and barns to make sure each animal had a safe place to recover.

Stables Owner Charged

Following the investigation, the case went to the District Attorney and a Grand Jury, which led to charges against the stable owner, Misty Carey, including multiple counts of neglect and a felony for aggravated cruelty.

She was arrested, processed, and later released after her arraignment.

Speak Up

Sheriff Robert Maciol praised the volunteers who helped care for the horses and emphasized how important it is for everyone in the community to speak up when animals are at risk.