Enjoy Horse-Drawn Sleigh Rides This Winter In Upstate New York

You don't need to just enjoy horse drawn sleigh rides around the holidays. For the rest of winter, you can enjoy them in Upstate New York.

Beginning this Sunday, January 26th, 2025, the Paul Smith's College Draft Horse Club will be offering horse-drawn sleigh rides. Rides will occur every Sunday through the end of March.

Sleigh rides will be 30 minutes long with rides beginning at 11:00 AM, 11:45 AM and 12:30 PM. Registration is required and space is limited to six visitors per ride. Rides cost $25.00 per person.

If you'd like more info, you can find it online here. Or call the front desk at (518) 327-6241 to reserve your spot.

Horse-drawn sleigh rides have been a winter tradition for centuries. In the 19th century, sleighs were essential for winter travel, allowing people to navigate snow-covered roads for daily activities such as visiting family and friends, attending parties, and participating in social events. Even though we live in a world of cards, trucks, trains and planes, the romantic allure of sleigh rides endures.

Take Magical Trip on Only Lantern Lit Sleigh Ride Thru Snowy Adirondack Mountains

Experience the beauty of nature in winter on the only lantern-lit sleigh ride through the snowy Adirondack Mountains.

Lake Clear Lodge & Retreat, the oldest lodge in the 6 million-acre Adirondack Park, partners with a local farm to offer lantern-lit sleigh rides every winter. Glide over trails and the shores of Lake Clear, as kerosene lanterns light the way.

Make your weekend retreat complete with a stay in a secluded chalet complete with your own fireplace. Enjoy a 1920s-inspired speakeasy dinner, that you'll need a password to get in. There's even cross-country skiing and snowshoeing available.

Read the full scoop online here.

