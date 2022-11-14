A horse and buggy accident in Oneida County sent four Amish people to the hospital and two horses running free.

The rollover happened early Sunday morning on North Steuben Road, near the intersection of Lewis Road in the Town of Steuben. 10 people were riding in the buggy, 2 adults and 8 children, who were probably on their way to church just before 7:30 AM.

Unhinged Horses

For some reason, the horses became unattached from the buggy. It lost control, went down a hill, and flipped over, according to the Western Fire Department that was called to the scene. 4 people were taken to the hospital to be treated for their injuries. The horses ran off but were found and safely returned home later in the day.

There are more horse-drawn buggies than ever on New York’s highways, according to New York State Police Sgt. Bernard Kennett. When there are more buggies, there are more accidents.

The traffic law in New York states that "every person riding or leading a horse upon a roadway shall be granted all rights."

Slow Down

When approaching horses, every driver shall exercise due care to avoid colliding with any horse being ridden or led along a public highway.

Every driver of a vehicle shall approach a horse being ridden or led along a public highway at a reasonable and prudent speed so as to avoid frightening such horse and shall pass the horse at a reasonable distance.

Don't honk your horn when approaching or passing a horse on a public highway. You may spook it which could cause an accident, harming the people in the buggy or yourself.

