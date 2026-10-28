Sure, Central New York often gets some big celebrity star power in the area for films, a TV series episode shoots or to catch a Utica Comets Hockey Game, but we have many local filmmakers and writers capturing audiences both near and far.

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Nicholas Priore, a Utica native, writer, and longtime horror film fanatic has not one but multiple offerings when it comes to locally produced horror films.

Including his most recent, Introspection.

A Solid Background

Before going on to earn his MFA in Playwriting from the Actors Studio Drama School at Pace University in 2010, Nick studied fiction and poetry at SUNY Purchase.

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He's also had several plays and books published over the years, and his love of horror has carried over into his screenwriting work.

Introspection/Nicholas Priore Introspection/Nicholas Priore

Introspection

According to the films social media, the plot looks like this, "It’s nice to get away...until you end up tied to a tree in the Adirondacks. Four friends. The deep Adirondack wilderness. A mallet-wielding killer who won't let them leave.

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​You don't just experience the horror...you live in it and then die in it."

Introspection premiered at Rome Community Theater this past weekend, but you can watch the trailer here.

While Introspection is his most recent project, there are two others he's especially proud of.

Fearing: Tale of a Dreadful Town

Nicolas wrote the script for Fearing: Tale of a Dreadful Town, a horror series produced by Players of Utica.

You can actually listen to the entire series online.

Three Days in the Woods 2: Killin Time

Another project that is actually available to stream in multiple places is Three Days in the Woods 2: Killin Time, a horror film directed by Matthew A. Peters and co-written by Matthew and Nicolas Priore.

So, weather you're into horror films, suspenseful scenes or local film production, there are plenty of offerings from Nick and many in Central New York.