9 Tips to Help Safely Heat Your Home in Upstate New York
While you're running to your thermostat to crank up the heat in your house, keep these tips in mind to avoid a potential disaster.
The Firefighters Association of the State of New York (FASNY) is once again reminding everyone the importance of heating safety this time of year. Even though it's the coldest between December and February, this is also when nearly half of all heating equipment fires happen.
FASNY President Edward Tase, Jr. says homeowners should also be weary of carbon monoxide exposure during the winter months.
There is an increased risk of home fires and carbon monoxide poisoning this time of year as residents use space heaters, portable heating sources, gas furnaces, and fireplaces to heat their homes... We encourage New Yorkers to take proper precautions when they heat their homes this season.
In order to raise awareness, FASNY has released their most recent home heating tips for New Yorkers this winter.
9 Tips to Help Safely Heat Your Home in Upstate NY
