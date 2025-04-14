Big Things Baking: 70-Year-Old Favorite Expanding in Central New York

Big things are baking in Central New York—literally.

A beloved family-run business that's been serving up sweet treats and hometown charm for nearly 70 years is about to open a second location. If you're a fan of cookies, coffee, half moons, and all things fresh from the oven, get ready… because this local favorite is expanding.

You may have seen the rumors on social media, and yep, they are true. Holland Farms, the iconic bakery in the Utica area is officially on the way to Manilus.

Same Freshness, Second Location

Known for its famous half-moon cookies, fresh donuts like the delicious jelly buns, and piping hot coffee, Holland Farms is opening another location at 343 Fayette Street.

The new shop will mirror the offerings of its original Yorkville location, with everything from custom cakes and cannolis to hot lunch specials, tomato pie, and freshly baked bread. The opening date hasn’t been announced yet, but renovations are underway and the team says they’ll be ready “as soon as possible.”

Summer Sweets in Manilus

Holland Farms first opened its doors in 1955 and has remained a family-run operation ever since. Now in its third and fourth generation of ownership, the business is taking a major step forward by bringing its signature style of homemade, heartwarming food to a brand-new community.

“Manlius, we’re coming for you!” the bakery shared in a social media post, confirming weeks of online speculation. The post teased an exciting summer ahead and promised plenty of updates as the opening gets closer.

For longtime fans and new customers alike, it’s a welcome addition to the local food scene—and one that promises to make Manlius just a little bit sweeter.

