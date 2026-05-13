Seven Decades Later, This CNY Favorite Is Still Growing

A Central New York bakery that’s been around for more than 70 years is proving something pretty simple: if people keep showing up for your donuts, you probably keep baking more donuts.

Holland Farms, already known as a longtime staple in the Utica area, isn’t slowing down anytime soon. After recently expanding into Manlius, the family-run bakery is now getting ready for its next big move—actually two of them.

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Not One New Spot… But Two

That’s right. Instead of just dipping a toe into new territory, Holland Farms is going all in with two new locations planned for the Syracuse area.

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The bakery shared the news in a post celebrating what it called a major milestone for the family business, and you can tell there’s a lot of pride behind it. After decades of growing one customer at a time, they’re now building out stores two and three in the area.

A Local Favorite Turning Into a Regional Go-To

Holland Farms first opened its doors in 1955 and has remained a family-run operation ever since. It's been part of the fabric of Central New York for generations, and this expansion just reinforces what locals already know—this isn’t a trend, it’s a staple.

READ MORE: 7 Things You Didn't Know About Holland Farms Iconic Jelly Bun

From classic baked goods like the famous Jelly Bun and half-moon cookies to that familiar “we’ve been going here forever” feeling. Now, with two more locations on the way, even more people are about to find out what the rest of CNY has known for years.

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Simple News, Big Local Energy

No flashy reinvention here. No gimmick. Just a family business doing what it’s always done—expanding because people keep coming back.

For a bakery that started more than seven decades ago, opening two new stores at once feels like a pretty sweet way to keep the story going.