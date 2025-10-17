The beloved Holiday Train is back for its 27th year, rolling through Upstate New York and spreading holiday cheer while helping those in need.

This unique tradition, run by Canadian Pacific, isn’t just about lights and music—it’s about giving back.

The trains make stops in more than 150 communities across Canada and the U.S., including spots in the Adirondacks, where they collect food and donations for local food banks along the way.

196 Live Performances in 6 Provinces & 13 States

The 2025 tour kicks off on November 19, featuring 196 live music performances across six Canadian provinces and 13 U.S. states.

“Every year, our railroaders take great pride in bringing the Holiday Train across our network, this year reaching even more communities for the first time,” says Keith Creel, CPKC President and CEO. “It’s incredible to see communities come together every year to celebrate while supporting local food banks.”

Fans can look forward to performances from artists like Barenaked Ladies, Smash Mouth, Jade Eagleson, JJ Wilde, American Authors, Pynk Beard, Teigen Gayse, Lanco, Tiera Kennedy, and Dylan Marlowe. Tyler Shaw and Brittany Kennell will entertain during the New York stops.

This year’s U.S. stops will also feature a new light display honoring the legacy of “Rudy” and the recently retired Kansas City Southern Holiday Express, which delighted communities across the U.S. South for nearly 25 years.

New York Train Stops

Here's where you can see the holiday train and help local food banks this holiday season.

Monday, November 25

Menards 5:15 PM - 5:45 PM

Menand Road railway crossing at Ganser Smith Memorial Park

Mechanicville 7:00 PM - 7:30 PM

300 Park Avenue, the parking lot adjacent to CP tracks

Tuesday, November 26

​​Fort Edward 2:45 PM - 3:15 PM

Amtrak Station, 70 East Street

​​Port Henry 5:40 PM - 6:05 PM

Amtrak Station, 20 Park Place

​​Plattsburgh 7:50 PM - 8:20 PM

Amtrak Station, 121 Bridge Street

Rouse Point 9:30 PM - 10:00 PM

Pratt Street Railway Crossing

Millions of Dollars & Food

The Holiday Train has raised $26 million and collected over 5.4 million pounds of food since its journey began in 1999.

It’s a festive, feel-good experience—perfect for the whole family, and a reminder that the holidays are about giving, music, and coming together.

Get the full schedule and more details at cpkcr.com/holidaytrain.