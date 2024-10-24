All Aboard! Holiday Train Rolling Through New York to Spread Cheer & Fight Hunger

The annual Holiday Train returns to the rails for its 26th year and it's rolling through Upstate New York, spreading cheer and feeding the hungry this Christmas season.

Two Canadian Pacific trains make the journey in both Canada and the U.S., stopping in more than 150 communities, including Saratoga Springs and the Adirondacks this year, collecting food and donations for local food banks.

"The Holiday Train unites people in the spirit of the season as it travels across Canada and the United States, while generating critical support for our neighbors in need through the program’s support of local food banks," said CPKC President and CEO Keith Creel.

Live Shows

The 2024 tour will launch on November 21 and will feature 167 live shows in seven provinces and 13 states.

This year's performers will include James Barker Band, Clerel, Tyler Shaw, Shawnee Kish, Magic!, Sofia Camara, American Authors, KT Tunstall, Tiera Kennedy, Seaforth, Alana Springsteen, The Lone Bellow.

Holiday Train shows are free but everyone is being asked to bring a cash or non-perishable food donation if they're able.

Local food shelves will set up collection stations at each event to help people in need in their community.

Holiday Train in New York

Here's where you can see the holiday train and help local food banks this holiday season.

Monday, November 25

Menards 4:00 PM - 4:30 PM

Menand Road railway crossing at Ganser Smith Memorial Park

Mechanicville 6:00 PM - 6:30 PM

300 Park Avenue, the parking lot adjacent to CP tracks

​Saratoga Springs 7:30 PM - 8:00 PM

Amtrak Station, 26 Station Lane

Tuesday, November 25

​​Fort Edward 1:10 PM - 1:40 PM

Amtrak Station, 70 East Street

​​Port Henry 5:10 PM - 5:45 PM

Amtrak Station, 20 Park Place

​​Plattsburgh 7:20 PM - 7:50 PM

Amtrak Station, 121 Bridge Street

Rouse Point 9:00 PM - 9:30 PM

Pratt Street Railway Crossing

Millions of Dollars & Food

The Holiday Train has raised $24.3 million and collected over 5.3 million pounds of food since its journey began in 1999.

Get the full schedule and more details at Cpr.ca.

