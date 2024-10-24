All Aboard! Holiday Train Rolling Through New York to Spread Cheer & Fight Hunger
The annual Holiday Train returns to the rails for its 26th year and it's rolling through Upstate New York, spreading cheer and feeding the hungry this Christmas season.
Two Canadian Pacific trains make the journey in both Canada and the U.S., stopping in more than 150 communities, including Saratoga Springs and the Adirondacks this year, collecting food and donations for local food banks.
"The Holiday Train unites people in the spirit of the season as it travels across Canada and the United States, while generating critical support for our neighbors in need through the program’s support of local food banks," said CPKC President and CEO Keith Creel.
Live Shows
The 2024 tour will launch on November 21 and will feature 167 live shows in seven provinces and 13 states.
This year's performers will include James Barker Band, Clerel, Tyler Shaw, Shawnee Kish, Magic!, Sofia Camara, American Authors, KT Tunstall, Tiera Kennedy, Seaforth, Alana Springsteen, The Lone Bellow.
Holiday Train shows are free but everyone is being asked to bring a cash or non-perishable food donation if they're able.
Local food shelves will set up collection stations at each event to help people in need in their community.
Holiday Train in New York
Here's where you can see the holiday train and help local food banks this holiday season.
Monday, November 25
Menards 4:00 PM - 4:30 PM
Menand Road railway crossing at Ganser Smith Memorial Park
Mechanicville 6:00 PM - 6:30 PM
300 Park Avenue, the parking lot adjacent to CP tracks
Saratoga Springs 7:30 PM - 8:00 PM
Amtrak Station, 26 Station Lane
Tuesday, November 25
Fort Edward 1:10 PM - 1:40 PM
Amtrak Station, 70 East Street
Port Henry 5:10 PM - 5:45 PM
Amtrak Station, 20 Park Place
Plattsburgh 7:20 PM - 7:50 PM
Amtrak Station, 121 Bridge Street
Rouse Point 9:00 PM - 9:30 PM
Pratt Street Railway Crossing
Millions of Dollars & Food
The Holiday Train has raised $24.3 million and collected over 5.3 million pounds of food since its journey began in 1999.
Get the full schedule and more details at Cpr.ca.
