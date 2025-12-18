Sometimes the holidays bring joy… and sometimes they bring outrage online.

That seems to be the case after a video showing workers casually tossing packages onto a truck went viral.

Video Sparks Outrage

The video was shared on social media by Demetris Brooks, who captioned it: “Better start filing those complaints! UPS on Elliwood Drive in New Hartford.”

In the clip, workers can be seen hurling boxes onto the truck with little concern for what’s inside — packages that, in many cases, are people’s Christmas gifts.

Get our free mobile app

Views and Reactions Explode

The post quickly gained attention, racking up 171,000 views and hundreds of shares with comments expressing shock, disbelief, and frustration.

Several users shared photos of damaged packages that had arrived at their door, proving that the careless handling wasn’t just in the video — it had real-world consequences.

READ MORE: How One Simple Ride Turned Into A Viral Moment In CNY

Packages Aren’t Just Boxes

It’s easy to forget that each package represents someone’s carefully chosen gift, something meant to bring joy to a loved one during the holiday season.

Videos like this serve as a reminder that behind every label and barcode is a person hoping their gift arrives safely and on time.

As the video continues to circulate, social media users are calling on delivery companies to address the issue and ensure holiday packages are handled with the care they deserve.

For now, the viral clip has sparked conversations and frustration, and a collective plea for packages to be treated with a little more holiday spirit.