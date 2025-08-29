If you love Hinckley Lake, there’s a film you’ll want to catch before it disappears.

Right Here on Hinckley Film Premiere

A brand-new documentary called Right Here on Hinckley is premiering with a one-night-only outdoor screening this Friday, August 29th, at 8PM. The show will be held at Cookingham Bay, about a mile past the Hinckley Dam. It’s the work of filmmaker Zach Surprenant, who teamed up with lake advocate Dennis Corrigan to bring the modern history of Hinckley to life through the voices of local residents.

"Come celebrate this beautiful lake through the stories of its very own people telling the modern history that makes this place what it is today. Learn about all the beaches, the parties & the characters through this abstract love letter to the lake."

The event is free, open to the public, and yes, they’ll even have DVDs and VHS copies on hand for anyone who wants a keepsake. Just don’t expect to find it streaming online later.

Why Swimming Is Still Closed at Hinckley Lake

While you can still celebrate the lake on film, actually cooling off in it is a different story. State officials say swimming at the Hinckley Reservoir Day-Use Area is still closed for now because water levels are simply too low. When the water drops, hazards that normally stay hidden start to poke through, and lifeguards lose visibility. That adds up to a dangerous swim environment. The Department of Environmental Conservation says the decision is about safety, not inconvenience. For now, the beach is still a great spot for a picnic, and you can launch a kayak or paddleboard without issue.

The History Behind Hinckley Reservoir

Of course, Hinckley Lake has always been more than just a swimming hole. According to Wikipedia, the reservoir was created back in 1915 when New York State completed a 3,700-foot dam across West Canada Creek. The project was originally designed to supply water to the Erie Canal. Today, it provides drinking water to more than 130,000 people in the Utica area, generates hydropower at the Gregory B. Jarvis Plant, and still plays a key role in managing floods.

Hinckley Lake’s Lasting Role in Central New York

The lake itself stretches about thirteen miles and covers more than four square miles, with an average depth of 28 feet. Building it wasn’t easy; over 200 buildings and several miles of roadway had to be relocated or submerged. It gets some of the heaviest snowfall in New York State which makes it a reliable water source year-round.

