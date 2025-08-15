If you’ve been planning to launch your boat at Hinckley Dam and Reservoir, you might want to change course.

Why the Hinckley Dam Boat Launch Is Closing

The New York Power Authority says the boat launch will be closing on August 19th because of low water levels. When the water drops too low, boats can run aground, damage their motors, or worse. NYPA says the nearby canoe and kayak launch will remain open, so paddlers can still enjoy the water. They’ll keep an eye on conditions and announce when it’s safe to reopen the main launch.

This boat launch at Hinckley isn’t new, nor are the issues of low water levels. It’s been there since 1985, built as part of the recreational benefits tied to the Jarvis Power Plant project. It sits right off Route 365 and has been a go-to spot for anglers, boaters, and summer adventurers for decades.

READ MORE: Go Outside: New York Launches 2025 State Parks Wellness Challenge

While Hinckley’s ramp might be off-limits for a while, Central New York is full of other places to hit the water. Whether you’re into fishing, cruising, or just floating around on a sunny summer afternoon, there are plenty of public launches that can handle everything from kayaks to full-size trailered boats.

It's always a good idea to check for any fees, specific regulations (such as motor restrictions), and accessibility details by contacting the managing agency before you go.

Other Boating Options in Onondaga County

In Onondaga County, you’ve got options like the Jamesville Reservoir for smaller boats (electric motors only) or Oneida Shores Park in Cicero for a full hard-surface launch. All you need to do is bring a few bucks for the fee. Otisco Lake even offers both a hand launch and a hard surface option, depending on your setup.

Where to Launch in Oneida County

Oneida County boaters might head to Delta Lake State Park for a solid ramp, or to the Mohawk River/Barge Canal where spots like Rome, Marcy, and Vienna’s Godfrey Point make getting on the water pretty easy. The Mohawk Valley also has some scenic options. Think Canajoharie, Herkimer, or the Waterford Harbor Visitor Center, which has a hand launch right on the Mohawk Towpath Scenic Byway.

Bottom line: Even if Hinckley’s main boat launch is closed for now, there’s no shortage of places to drop in. Just remember that rules, fees, and motor restrictions can vary, so it’s always worth checking with the managing agency before you go.

You Can Now Rent A Jet Car Boat In Alexandria Bay New York If you’re heading to the Thousand Islands this summer , there’s a bold new way to explore the St. Lawrence River. It’s not your typical jet ski or pontoon boat, but how about a muscle car on water? Gallery Credit: Dave Wheeler