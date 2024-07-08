Iconic Landmark is No More in Central New York
Central New York has lost an iconic landmark.
The Hillman turkey farm in Sauquoit has been torn down. The building was demolished after it was deemed unsafe.
The farm was founded by Tamara Hillman's great grandfather, George B Hillman. She says the family sold turkey and chicken products at their local store in Washington Mill the near Route 8 ramp.
Turkey Farm Memories
Chris Hillman is the grandson of George B Hillman. He says his uncles ran the business after his grandfather passed away.
Vicky Crane has great memories of the old farm. "My late uncle, Homer Scully used to take us here when we were little kids. I remember it smelled horrible, and housed allot of turkeys."
Lots of Daily Gobbling
Stephen Critelli grew up across from the farm and says "you could always count on some funny smells and lots of gobbling daily."
Deb Furner used to love going to the farm as a little girl smelling the chickens on the rotisserie. "My favorite was watching the egg machine and watching that in operation."
Future Plans for the Site
What will happen to the site of the old Hillman turkey farm? Rumor has it the property will be the home of a future Dollar General.
