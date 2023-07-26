Two Upstate NY Hikers Airlifted in One Day After Suffering Leg Injuries

It was a busy day for these Forest Rangers, dealing with two difficult rescues one after another.

Ray Brook Dispatch recently received two calls in one day, both involving injured hikers in the Town of Keene. One had suffered a knee injury on Basin Mountain, while the other was dealing with an ankle injury on Mount Colden.

Due to their location, NYS Forest Rangers knew it wouldn't be easy to get to either hiker. They needed help from above, and they knew exactly who to call.

Credit - New York State Police via Facebook Credit - New York State Police via Facebook loading...

Air Support to the Rescue

The New York State Police (NYSP) came in quickly with their rescue helicopter, working side-by-side with the Forest Rangers to execute the rescue.

Rescue #1

They first went to Mount Colden, where they found a 20-year-old from Binghamton with the injured ankle. AFR Jackson was able to hike up to the hikers location and stabilize their ankle.

She was then transported to the Lake Colden outpost, where the patient was flown to the hospital from there.

Credit - NYS Department of Environmental Conservation Credit - NYS Department of Environmental Conservation loading...

Rescue #2

The second rescue was more difficult. Rangers Lewis and O'Connor had to be flown above Basin Mountain, where they had to be lowered by hoist to the hiker. The 35-year-old from Painted Post was then harnessed and safely raised into the helicopter.

She was quickly flown to the hospital for further treatment.

Credit - NYS Department of Environmental Conservation Credit - NYS Department of Environmental Conservation loading...

No matter where you in the great outdoors, a freak injury can happen at any time and in any place. Kudos to the NYSP and Forest Rangers for working so well together to save these distressed hikers.

If You See Purple Paint in New York You Need To Leave Right Away Do you know what to do if you see purple paint in New York State? The easiest advice, run. Here's why.

Don't Overlook These Magnificent Upstate New York Waterfalls! There are too-many-to-count waterfalls scattered over the vast Upstate New York region. Most of them are hidden in woods and forests which are only infrequently stumbled upon by hikers and explorers. But there are some that need to be noted. Niagara Falls, of course, is the most famous waterfall in the world, so no need to highlight them here. But here is a starter list of a bunch of waterfalls, big and small, that you might want to put on your summer bucket list. They are all fun!

Hiker Locates Place Crash in Catskills from 1983 According to legend, the Catskill Mountains are littered with wreckage from plane crashes - but they're not easy to find! But Connecticut resident Keith Thomas told us he hiked the muddy 9.5-mile trail to locate it, and once he did, he was "glowing!"



"Take a Hike!" Nine Upstate New York Hikes That Everybody Can Enjoy! Taking a hike doesn't mean you have to punish yourself with a difficult hand over hand climb to some remote mountaintop. At least it doesn't mean that for this writer! Here are 9 hikes you can take which, for the most part, are more like an enjoyable "walk in the woods." And remember, the view from the top when you finally get there is always worth the trip!