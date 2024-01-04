Fatal Plunge: Hiker Falls Off Cliff Taking Photos In New York State Park

A hiking trip in New York turned tragic when one hiker fell 80 feet while taking pictures.

A couple hiking on Beacon Hill trail in Minnewaska State Park stopped to take a few shots at the edge of the cliff to capture the moment. A woman lost her footing and fell.

The 39-year-old from Singapore was severely injured, but conscious when State Parks staff reached her.

Credit - NYS DEC Credit - NYS DEC loading...

Forest Rangers, Helicopter & CPR

Forest Rangers and a New York State Police helicopter were called in to help with the rescue due to the severity of the hiker's injuries and the complexity of the terrain.

While moving the injured hiker, her vitals crashed, and State Parks staff began CPR. She was hoisted out of the canyon, transferred to an ambulance, and taken to the hospital where she was pronounced deceased.

hiker fatally falls from cliff while taking pictures Credit - NYS DEC loading...

Knob Lock Mountain Fall

A 71-year-old hiker from Westport, New York suffered knee and leg injuries after a fall on Knob Lock Mountain three days before Christmas.

Forest Rangers carried him out using a backpack carrier system. The hiker went to the hospital for treatment on his own.

Credit - NYS DEC Credit - NYS DEC loading...

South Dix Mountain Slip

A hiker is lucky to be alive after slipping off the summit of South Dix Mountain. The Glen Falls woman fell several hundred feet down steep snow and a rockslide before grabbing a small spruce tree, which prevented her from going over a vertical cliff face.

The conditions were treacherous with pouring rain, soaking wet spruce tree cover, deep snow, and slippery ice. In addition to a higher likelihood of injury, these conditions also lead to potential hypothermia.

Forest Rangers reached the hiker around 1:30 in the morning, provided warm liquids, food, and dry clothing, and guided her out and back to the trail.

Hiker Safety

Hikers are advised to wear proper footwear for the current hiking conditions and pay attention to the inherent dangers of the outdoors.

Hiking Safety Tips Before you head off on your hike, let's go over a few tips to help keep you safe. It's best to be overprepared than underprepared, especially when it comes to your safety. Gallery Credit: Cort Freeman

Upstate NY State Park Named Among Best Hiking Spots in America - See Photos An Upstate New York state park has been named among the best hiking spots in America for 2023. Have you ever explored this incredible terrain? Gallery Credit: Dan Bahl