The Picnic That Stopped Traffic: Couple Dining In New York Highway Median

Credit - Connor Wacksman/Two Buttons Deep/Facebook

Here's something you don't see every day.

Drivers on the Northway near Albany, New York, got an unexpected slice of roadside entertainment recently—a couple enjoying what looked like a romantic picnic date right in the middle of the highway median.

Connor Wacksman caught the unusual scene on video, and it quickly sparked plenty of questions.

Casual Median Lunch

In the clip, a car is pulled over on the shoulder while the couple sits in the grassy median with a TV tray, casually enjoying lunch.

Adding to the curiosity? A stuffed animal propped up beside them, as if it were the third guest at their date.

At one point, the woman can even be seen snapping a selfie to commemorate the moment.

Backed Up Traffic

Other drivers couldn’t help but notice. Fran Belsky Godgart was in the traffic heading north. "Bumper to bumper for miles. Everyone was rubbernecking," she said.

Laura Levitsky and her son saw it too. "The traffic was backed up so bad.”

Illegal Picnic

While it may have been a creative way to pass the time, New York State law is clear. Driving on, crossing, parking, standing, or stopping a vehicle on a highway median is prohibited. Medians are designed for traffic separation and safety, not roadside lounging.

Authorities remind drivers that, unless it’s an absolute emergency and you’re authorized, staying off the median is the safest option for both you and everyone else on the road.

Safer Picnic Options

Looking to take your date on a picnic? There are many more romantic and safer options in New York State.

There’s nothing quite like a picnic in Upstate New York. Whether it’s a quiet lunch with a lake view, a family gathering at a shaded pavilion, or a romantic sunset dinner with the sound of waterfalls in the background—Upstate has the perfect spot for it.

