There’s nothing quite like a picnic in Upstate New York. Whether it’s a quiet lunch with a lake view, a family gathering at a shaded pavilion, or a romantic sunset dinner with the sound of waterfalls in the background—Upstate has the perfect spot for it.

But with so many beautiful parks and hidden gems, choosing where to go can feel overwhelming. So, we did the digging for you. All you need to do is pack the food, maybe the grill, and we can help you with the travel plans and more.

Choosing Your Ideal Upstate NY Picnic Spot

We read through reviews, mapped out scenic favorites, and pulled together 17 of the best-rated picnic spots across Central and Upstate New York. Each location offers something unique—from historic canal views in Utica to dramatic lake bluffs near Wolcott. And whether you're a local or just passing through, these spots are worth packing a cooler for.

"From a riverbank overlooking whitewater rapids to spacious, landscaped parks, get outside and discover New York State’s most picnic-perfect places! All travelers in New York State are encouraged to recreate safely, responsibly, and locally when enjoying the outdoors​."

From waterfalls to woodlands, these 17 spots are perfect for everything from lazy afternoons to big family BBQs. Just don’t forget the bug spray—and maybe bring an extra sandwich or two. You never know when a chipmunk might show up.

The Best-Rated Picnic Locations

Bring a blanket, some good snacks, maybe a frisbee or a fishing rod—and check out these top picnic picks from across the region:

Chimney Bluffs State Park- 5980 Lake Rd, Wolcott, NY

Stunning views of Lake Ontario from dramatic bluffs—perfect for scenic, breezy picnics.

Green Lakes State Park- 7900 Green Lakes Rd, Fayetteville, NY

Crystal-clear glacial lakes and shaded picnic areas make this a fan favorite.

Chittenango Falls State Park- 2300 Rathbun Rd, Cazenovia, NY

A breathtaking 167-ft waterfall right next to pavilions and playgrounds.

Cayuga Lake State Park- 2678 Lower Lake Rd, Seneca Falls, NY

Picnic tables by the water and great spots for swimming and sunbathing.

Pratts Falls Park- 335 Pratts Falls Rd, Manlius, NY

A peaceful hideaway with forest trails, picnic shelters, and waterfall views.

Webster Pond (Syracuse)- Webster Pond Preserve, Syracuse, NY

A quiet, relaxing setting with wildlife and shady spots to unwind.

Clark Reservation State Park- 6101 E Seneca Tpke, Jamesville, NY

A mix of geology and greenery—perfect for hikers and lunch lovers alike.

Onondaga Lake Park- 106 Lake Dr, Liverpool, NY

Miles of shoreline, walking trails, and plenty of spots to throw down a blanket.

Lock 20 Canal Park (Utica)

Canal-side picnic tables with historic charm and peaceful boat watching.

Canal Park Utica- 1 Park Ave, Utica, NY

A small green oasis right in the city—ideal for a quick outdoor bite.

Fillmore Glen State Park- 1377 Waterville Rd, Moravia, NY

Waterfalls, wooded trails, and plenty of picnic space—it’s like stepping into a postcard.

Stewart Park (Skaneateles)- 251 W Genesee St, Skaneateles, NY

Waterfront views, wide-open lawns, and family-friendly features galore.

Central Park (Schenectady)- Nott St & Cranesville Ave, Schenectady, NY

A well-loved community park with room for everyone and shady picnic spots.

Peebles Island State Park- 1st Street, Waterford, NY

Surrounded by water and wrapped in walking trails—bring your camera and your sandwich.

Orange County Arboretum (Chester)- 1200 Rt 17M, Chester, NY

A floral paradise that smells better than any picnic basket ever could.

Harriman State Park- 200 Rockland Lake Rd, Sloatsburg, NY

A massive, forested park with lakes and plenty of space to set up a spread.

Bear Mountain State Park- Bear Mountain State Park, Tomkins Cove, NY

Gorgeous lake views, historic charm, and picnic tables with front-row seats to the Hudson Valley.

