A high school senior in New York State turned a morning coffee into a lesson in civic accountability for one school district.

The student is now challenging a new Lewis County school campus drink ban after facing suspension on her first day of classes.

Photo by adriaan venner scheepers on Unsplash a person holding a coffee cup

Coffee Chaos

According to WWNY, Julie Kaputa, an honors student at Beaver River Central School in Castorland, walked into her first-period class carrying a coffee on September 3rd.

This simple and innocent morning routine was met with backlash.

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A newly implemented district rule prohibiting outside food and drinks on school grounds.

The rule was designed to cut down on distractions and manage allergies.

Kaputa's teacher gave her three options: dump it out, finish it immediately, or report to the principal's office.

Kaputa chose the office, viewing the enforcement as an unfair overreach.

Challenging The Rule

Instead of backing down, Kaputa and her mother, MaryAnne, dug into the district's paperwork.

They discovered that Beaver River Central School had instituted the strict new regulation without holding a required public hearing or providing proper notice to the community.

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The mother and daughter confronted the school district and school officials reversed course.

Superintendent Todd Green commended the student for her advocacy, confirming that the suspension would be expunged from her permanent record.

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The district has since scheduled the mandatory public hearing to properly address the policy. That public hearing to address the schools code of conduct police is scheduled for tonight at 6pm.