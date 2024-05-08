New State Park Gives Access to New York Waterfall for First Time in 100 Years
Soon you'll be able experience one of New York's most iconic waterfalls up close for the first time in over 100 years.
It's all part of an effort to create a new state park at High Falls in downtown Rochester.
Governor Kathy Hochul already announced $6 million in proposed funding for the project. Now the Genesee River Alliance, a Land Trust project, is gathering community feedback.
First Time Waterfront Access
The new High Falls State Park includes 40 acres of open space starting at High Falls and moving nearly a mile north along both sides of the Genesee River.
The area is known for its dramatic, 96-foot-high waterfall and deep gorge. The historic Pont de Rennes bridge offers breathtaking views. However, the new park will provide access to the waterfront along the Genesee River for the first time in more than 100 years.
Park Goals
- Preserving green spaces for public enjoyment
- Providing public access to the views, the gorge area, and the water
- Developing connectivity to the park with pedestrian bridges, roadways, paths, and trails
High Falls Park Timeline
Late 2023: The final design team selection is expected later in year
2023 (estimated): Rochester Gas and Electric will begin remediation to clean up the land on the west side of the gorge, near the base of High Falls. It's expected to take 2 years
2025 (estimated): Rochester Gas and Electric will begin remediation to clean up the land on the east side of the gorge, which includes fixing a road to the site. It's expected to take 2 years
Learn more at Genesslandtrust.org/statepark.
