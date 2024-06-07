Hero Fights off Bobcat to Save Baby Deer in New York

Who fights a bobcat to save a baby deer? One man in New York did.

Dan Thorp heard an animal crying for help right next to McConnelsville School. So he took off into the woods to check out what was happening.

What Dan saw was a baby fawn being dragged by a huge bobcat he says was almost 3 times the size of the deer. "I yelled and stomped and the cat dropped the deer. Then it started growling and hissing. I tried to punch it but it backed up and gave me enough time to grab the baby."

Thorp says he went to the road with the fawn while the cat followed him, making more noise. "It was the scariest deep growl I've ever heard. I wasn't scared until I was in the car. Then I realized how bad it could have been."

Thorp says he suffered a few bite wounds but his daughter helped stop the bleeding and patched him all up.

If You Care, Leave it There

Most white-tailed fawns are born in late May through early June. For the first few days, a fawn will remain alone most of the day. The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) says mom returns to feed the baby 3 to 4 times a day for about 30 minutes.

Although fawns may seem abandoned, most times, that's not the case. That's why the DEC created the "If You Care, Leave it There" campaign

If you come across one that is left alone or injured, you should contact the DEC or a Wildlife Rehabilitator.

Attempting to raise an animal yourself is not only dangerous for it, but against the law.