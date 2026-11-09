The former Hummel’s Office Supply building on Albany Street in Herkimer has officially found its next chapter.

And this one comes with shelves full of local history. Including Little Falls High School yearbooks and vintage Saranac Beer signs. A trip down memory lane for many.

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The new Herkimer Marketplace celebrated its grand opening with a ribbon-cutting ceremony, bringing a fresh, eclectic retail hub to downtown Herkimer.

Brett Hall/TSM Brett Hall/TSM

Built on Decades of Experience

The marketplace is the vision of owner Kelly Wood, a 30-year veteran of the Upstate New York vendor circuit.

Recognizing that modern shoppers are looking for more than just traditional antiques, Wood set out to curate a space tailored to evolving tastes.

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Rather than sticking strictly to classic collectibles, the shop mixes vintage finds with oddities, curiosities, handmade crafts, and custom jewelry.

From beer signs to 3D printed collectables, we found some pretty cool items.

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Vendors

Inside, shoppers will find a diverse collection of merchandise spread across full booth setups, bookcases, and individual glass showcases.

The building currently houses over 50 carefully vetted, experienced vendors—many of whom have been selling across the regional antique and craft circuit for decades.

Wood notes that the strong community of seasoned sellers is what sets the shop apart, offering hard-to-find items and unique treasures you won't see in typical retail spaces.

Brett Hall/TSM Brett Hall/TSM

Hours and Location

The Herkimer Marketplace is open seven days a week from 10a to 6p at 114 W. Albany Street in Herkimer.

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As someone whose been in the building when Hummels was around, I didn't realize there was an upstairs!