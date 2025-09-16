When the cool winds of fall start sweeping through the Mohawk Valley, there’s nothing like stepping into a little history and maybe brushing shoulders with a ghost or two.

This September, the Herkimer Home State Historic Site is once again opening its doors for the annual Herkimer Home Ghost Tours, happening Saturday, September 20th, 2025. Are you ready for some paranormal fun?

What to Expect on the Ghost Tour

If you’ve never been, this isn’t just a simple walk-through. Guests join the Central New York Ghost Hunters for a full evening of paranormal investigation. The night begins with an orientation where the team shares real evidence they’ve collected on the grounds. That includes eerie voices, footsteps, and even reports of objects moving on their own. From there, costumed guides carrying lanterns lead small groups across the property. You’ll explore the dimly lit root cellar, the historic Georgian-style mansion, and the centuries-old cemetery, all while working side by side with ghost hunters to see if you can experience something unexplainable yourself.

Tour Details and Timing

Tour slots run between 7PM and 10PM, with groups leaving every half hour. Space is tight, with just 15 people per group so reservations are required. Each tour lasts about two hours, and since some of the night is outdoors, dressing for the weather is strongly encouraged. Admission is $20 per person, and you can reserve your spot by calling 315-823-0398.

Herkimer Home History

The Herkimer Home has no shortage of history to fuel the imagination. Built in 1764 by Revolutionary War hero General Nicholas Herkimer, the estate witnessed one of the bloodiest conflicts of the era, the Battle of Oriskany. After suffering a serious leg wound in battle, Herkimer was carried back to the home, where he died ten days later. According to Grand Colonial, over the centuries, people have reported strange sights and sounds across the property, including mists in the family burial ground that remain remarkably unchanged since the 18th century.

So: do spirits still wander the Herkimer Home? You’ll have to find out for yourself on September 20th.

