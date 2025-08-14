Herkimer Diamond Mines Will Kick Off Halloween Early This Year
Get ready, thrill-seekers and Halloween fans alike: Herkimer Diamond Mines is kicking off the spooky season early with its Haunted Halloween Labor Day Spooktacular.
This event is running from August 28th through September 1st. This isn’t your average end-of-summer event. Whether you’re looking for scary fun, creative activities, or just a great reason to celebrate before the leaves start to turn, there’s something for everyone.
Labor Day Weekend Lineup: Music, DJs, and Karaoke
The weekend lineup is packed with live music, DJs, and karaoke to keep your spirits high and your dancing feet moving. Feeling crafty? Get hands-on with spooky crafts, tie-dye projects, and even bingo. And of course, no Halloween event would be complete without a costume contest. Bring your A-game and show off your best ghoulish, glamorous or downright hilarious look.
Families can enjoy trick-or-treating around the KOA, and anyone who loves to dance will find plenty of opportunities to bust out their spookiest moves. Whether you book a tent site, RV site, cabin, or lodge, or just grab a day pass, the mines and campground are ready to host a fang-tastic way to say goodbye to summer.
Discover the Sparkling History of Herkimer Diamonds
While you’re there, don’t forget what makes Herkimer truly special: its namesake “diamonds.” Despite the name, Herkimer diamonds aren’t actually diamonds at all. These double-terminated quartz crystals were first discovered in exposed dolomite outcrops around Herkimer County and the Mohawk River Valley. Early mining began in the late 18th century when workers cutting into the Mohawk River Valley dolomite uncovered large quantities of these unique crystals. The first discoveries happened near Middleville and Little Falls, earning them alternate names like Middleville diamonds and Little Falls diamonds.
So, whether you’re there to hunt for crystals, dance under the stars, or simply soak up the Halloween vibes, the Haunted Halloween Labor Day Spooktacular at Herkimer Diamond Mines is the perfect way to cap off the summer. Book your stay or grab a day pass, and get ready for a weekend full of spooky fun, sparkling history, and memories you won’t forget.
