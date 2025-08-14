Get ready, thrill-seekers and Halloween fans alike: Herkimer Diamond Mines is kicking off the spooky season early with its Haunted Halloween Labor Day Spooktacular.

This event is running from August 28th through September 1st. This isn’t your average end-of-summer event. Whether you’re looking for scary fun, creative activities, or just a great reason to celebrate before the leaves start to turn, there’s something for everyone.

Labor Day Weekend Lineup: Music, DJs, and Karaoke

The weekend lineup is packed with live music, DJs, and karaoke to keep your spirits high and your dancing feet moving. Feeling crafty? Get hands-on with spooky crafts, tie-dye projects, and even bingo. And of course, no Halloween event would be complete without a costume contest. Bring your A-game and show off your best ghoulish, glamorous or downright hilarious look.

Families can enjoy trick-or-treating around the KOA, and anyone who loves to dance will find plenty of opportunities to bust out their spookiest moves. Whether you book a tent site, RV site, cabin, or lodge, or just grab a day pass, the mines and campground are ready to host a fang-tastic way to say goodbye to summer.

Discover the Sparkling History of Herkimer Diamonds

While you’re there, don’t forget what makes Herkimer truly special: its namesake “diamonds.” Despite the name, Herkimer diamonds aren’t actually diamonds at all. These double-terminated quartz crystals were first discovered in exposed dolomite outcrops around Herkimer County and the Mohawk River Valley. Early mining began in the late 18th century when workers cutting into the Mohawk River Valley dolomite uncovered large quantities of these unique crystals. The first discoveries happened near Middleville and Little Falls, earning them alternate names like Middleville diamonds and Little Falls diamonds.

READ MORE: Glowing Object Over New York State Sparks UFO Buzz

So, whether you’re there to hunt for crystals, dance under the stars, or simply soak up the Halloween vibes, the Haunted Halloween Labor Day Spooktacular at Herkimer Diamond Mines is the perfect way to cap off the summer. Book your stay or grab a day pass, and get ready for a weekend full of spooky fun, sparkling history, and memories you won’t forget.

Meet Your Friendly Ghosts On These Great Upstate NY Haunted Walking Tours! Ghost and haunted stories are the order of the day when we reach the middle of October. And Upstate New York has plenty of ways for you to get in touch with your own supernatural favorites. This gallery looks at a bunch of fun haunted ghost walking tours in Upstate New York. The leaders of these tours, many of them in costume, will regale you along your midnight (or earlier) walks through haunted buildings, old cemeteries, and places where the unexplainable happened. Walk the streets of Albany and Utica and Rochester and here some real chilling tales. Take a tour of the creepy but historic old Rolling Hills Asylum where inmates are said to be still trying to get out. Walk through a haunted 1928 movie palace, and a couple of great mansions. All are fun for you this "haunted season." Gallery Credit: Chuck DImperio