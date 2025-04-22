Get Ready For Smashes And Crashes In Central New York

Buckle up for a wild ride here in Central New York.

Get ready for a high-octane, family-friendly day of fun at the Herkimer County Demolition Derby and Flea Market, happening Saturday, May 10th from 9AM to 4PM at 135 Cemetery Street in Frankfort.

Expect the ground to shake as cars collide, metal crunches, and engines roar in the demolition arena. Admission cost is affordable for just $10 admission. Whether you’re a longtime derby fan or just looking for something exciting to do with the family, this action-packed event promises plenty of heart-pounding moments and edge-of-your-seat entertainment.

Mark your calendar, tag your crew, and get ready to smash, shop, and save at one of Central New York’s most exciting spring events.

Register For The Derby

Each car can earn $30 per heat, and two of the best decorated cars will win extra recognition—just make sure your theme matches this year’s fair motto: "Saddle on UP and Come on Down to the Fair."

There are several memorial trophies up for grabs, including awards for hardest hit, sportsmanship, and special heats on Thursday and Friday. All cars must be registered the day of the event (no more pre-registration), and drivers must be 18+ with valid ID. Each driver’s $30 registration now includes event entry, but pit passes for up to two crew members are $25 each.

Mini vans and trucks are only allowed Thursday, and all vehicles must be inspected an hour before showtime—no exceptions. No drinking or bad behavior allowed in the pits, and don’t forget: if your car is still on the grounds by 9 a.m. Saturday, it becomes property of the fair. You can learn more online here.

