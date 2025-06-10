Are you thinking about going back to school but worried about the cost? You’re not alone—and now, there’s a real solution here in Central New York.

Starting this fall, Herkimer College is offering free enrollment for eligible adults through a game-changing program called SUNY Reconnect. It’s all part of a larger effort by Governor Kathy Hochul and the State University of New York (SUNY) to help more adults in New York get the education and training they need for today’s job market.

What is SUNY Reconnect and Who Qualifies?

So what exactly is SUNY Reconnect? In a nutshell, it’s designed for adults between the ages of 25 and 55 who haven’t yet earned a college degree. If you qualify, you can enroll full-time or part-time in select associate degree programs—and here’s the best part: your tuition, fees, books, and supplies are all covered after financial aid is applied. That’s right—free college.

High-Demand Programs Available at Herkimer College

At Herkimer College, there’s a wide range of eligible programs that are aligned with high-demand careers across the state. You can choose from:

Childhood Education (A.S.)

Computer and Network Security (A.A.S.)

Computer Science (A.S.)

Cybersecurity and Digital Forensics (A.S.) – fully online option available

Electrical Technology (A.A.S.)

Engineering Science (A.S.)

Health Professions (A.S.)

Physical Education (A.S.)

Physical Therapist Assistant (A.A.S.)

Quality Assurance – Science (A.S.) – also available fully online

READ MORE: These 6 New York Colleges Rank among America's "Most Boring"

This isn’t just about hitting the books. Herkimer College knows adult learners have a lot on their plates. That’s why they offer flexible scheduling, dedicated support services, and personalized academic advising—so you can successfully juggle school with work, family, and life.

"Plans change—we get it. Your SUNY community college is here to help you achieve your goals, whether you’re transferring from another college or starting again after 10 years. Reach out to learn more about transferring credits, getting college credit for your career experience and military service, and degree and support options."

If you’ve been thinking it’s too late to go back to college, SUNY Reconnect is here to prove otherwise. Whether you want to move up in your current career or switch paths entirely, this could be your moment.

Ready to take the first step? Learn more and apply online here.

The 5 Most Dangerous Colleges in New York State According to Niche.com , there are several colleges who have a bad track record when it comes to student safety. Using data from the U.S. Department of Education, these colleges were at the bottom of the safety list. Gallery Credit: Megan