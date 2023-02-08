Herkimer BOCES Students Creating a Unique Gift for Valentines Day

It won't smell like a rose, but it definitely looks like one!

Valentine's Day is fast approaching and for most people, it's one that we dread. Chocolate and flowers are nice, but what if she (or he) isn't a fan of either? Good news, you now have the answer you were looking for.

Credit - Herkimer-Fulton-Hamilton-Otsego Boces Credit - Herkimer-Fulton-Hamilton-Otsego Boces loading...

Herkimer BOCES Welding and Metal Fabrication students are combining their skills and creativity together with their latest project. They are welding, and now selling, metal washer flowers for Valentine's Day.

The flowers will be available to order throughout the month of February. They're being sold as a fundraiser for the class' senior sweatshirts. So not only is it a gift for your special someone, but you're supporting the students at the same time.

Credit - Herkimer-Fulton-Hamilton-Otsego Boces Credit - Herkimer-Fulton-Hamilton-Otsego Boces loading...

You can also think about it this way... it'll last much longer than the "real" alternative. And if they don't like it... it could also serve as a weapon. Sounds like a win-win to me!

Regular metal flowers are $15. If you'd like to get them painted, they are $18. You'll have the choice between either red or black for the colors.

Credit - Herkimer-Fulton-Hamilton-Otsego Boces Credit - Herkimer-Fulton-Hamilton-Otsego Boces loading...

If interested, claim your flower now! You can call Kiley Ball from the welding program at 315-868-0770 or email kball23@herkimer-boces.org.

If you're single and dreading February 14th... here are some "GREAT" tips for you to follow on Valentine's Day.

7 Tips For Single Central New Yorkers On Valentine's Day Valentine's Day has to be one of the most hated holiday's of the year. Even people in a relationship don't care much for February 14th. If you're single and looking for a way to pass the day by... here are my tips.

Top 10 Places in The Utica Area for Heart Shaped Pizza on Valentine's Day Looking to do something a little "cheesy" this Valentine's Day? How about showing you love that special someone with a heart shaped pizza - that'll leave an impression for sure. Here's the top ten places to get it from, based on reviews, in the Utica area.

Check Out 18 Surprising Things You’re Allowed To Take on an Airplane We all know what we aren't allowed to bring with us on an airplane but here are 18 things you might be surprised to learn you CAN take on your flight.

Photographer Captures Stunning Northern Lights Show in Adirondacks Shane Muckey captured stunning pictures of the Northern Lights in the Adirondacks.