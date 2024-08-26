Memorial Table & Special Beer Honor Fallen At New York State Fair
There's a table set up for the two officers at the New York State Fair for Law Enforcement Day. Unfortunately they won't be there this year.
The table is for Onondaga County Sheriff Lieutenant Michael Hoosock and Syracuse Police Officer Michael Jensen who were both killed during a shootout on April 14.
READ MORE: 2 CNY Police Officers Killed in Line of Duty
Special Beer For Fallen Officers
You'll find the table at Tommy C’s Food Beverage stand, located near the NYS Fish Building.
You'll also find a special "Here's to Our Michaels" beer. Meier's Creek Brewing Company even created a label so we "Never Forget."
One dollar from every beer sold during Law Enforcement Day Monday, August 26, will be donated to the Police Benevolent Association Foundation who will then give the money to the Jensen and Hoosock families.
Fundraiser for Families
A fundraiser was set up for the families of Lieutenant Hoosock and Officer Jensen after the tragic shooting.
"Both these men spent their lives helping their respected communities. Now it’s time we help them."
READ MORE: Scam Related to Fallen Officers
Thousands of people have donated more than $500,000 to help.
"Thank you to all who’ve supported this fundraiser thus far," said Austin Glickman, LEO Weekend President. "The outpouring of support for both families and their respective departments has been amazing."
You can help by contributing to the campaign at Fundthefirst.com.
