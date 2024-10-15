Here Comes First Frost of Season in Central New York

You may need the scraper to clean your windshield before heading to work this week.

The National Weather Service is calling for the first frost of the season in Central New York.

The first measurable snow has already arrived in Upstate New York. Whiteface Mountain and Tupper Lake saw more than just a few flakes this week.

Now it's colder weather moving in. Wednesday night into Thursday will likely be the coldest night with temperatures dropping into the high 20s in the Catskills, Northern Oneida, and higher elevations of Central New York.

Cold Won't Last

The good news is the cold weather won't last long. Temperatures are expected to reach mid to uppers 60s by the weekend.

You better get out an enjoy it. Sunny and warm days will be few and far between.

CNY Long Range Forecast

Today: A slight chance of snow showers before 9 am, then a chance of rain showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 47.

Tonight: Showers likely, mainly between 10 pm and 3 am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35.

Wednesday: A chance of showers before 11 am, then a slight chance of showers after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 48.

Wednesday Night: Patchy frost after 4 am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 32.

Thursday: Areas of frost before 9 am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 56.

Thursday Night: Clear, with a low around 34.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 62.

Friday Night: Clear, with a low around 36.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 66.

Saturday Night: Clear, with a low around 40.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 66.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 44.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 69.

