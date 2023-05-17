Help Lost Giraffe Found in New Hartford Find its Way Back Home

If you ever had a favorite stuffed animal or blanket as a kid, you know how much you'd miss it if it was gone. You can help one lost giraffe find its way back home.

Tanya Davis turned to social media to help find the owner a stuffed giraffe. She found the little, well-loved animal in the parking lot Monday night between the Get Air trampoline park and Texas Roadhouse in New Hartford.

When I saw him lying there, I thought some little sweetie was going to bed without their favorite stuffed animal. So here's my long shot at reuniting them.

If you know who owns the stuffed animal, you can reach out to Davis on Facebook and she'll get it back to where it belongs.

Credit - Tanya Davis via Facebook

Toys Find Way Back Home

The internet has helped many a lot of lost toys find their way back home. A UPS duck discovered at Dunkin Donuts on River Road in Marcy was reunited with a little boy who'd been missing his long-time buddy.

Photo Credit - Rebecca Klievoneit

Infinity & Beyond

A lost toy, a heartbroken boy, and an employee who went to infinity and beyond made a happy reunion.

Hagen left his little buddy Buzz Lightyear on a Southwest Airlines flight. By the time his family noticed Buzz was missing, the plane was already on the way to its next destination.

Jason, a Ramp Agent, found Hagen’s lost buddy. Luckily, the family had written Hagen's name on the bottom of Buzz's boot. With a little help, Jason learned there was only one Hagen who had traveled on that aircraft that day.

Instead of just returning Buzz in a box, or having someone else do it, Jason came up with a plan - to send Buzz on an epic mission before going back home.

Credit - Southwest Airlines