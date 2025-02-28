Central New York farmers are going through a rough time—barns have collapsed, and their livelihoods are on the line.

These are the folks who keep our tables full, and now they could really use a hand.

If you can, consider chipping in to their GoFundMe campaigns to help them get back on their feet. Even a little goes a long way. Every little bit counts!

Sokoloff's Family Farm

The Sokoloff family farm in Western suffered an unimaginable loss. This winter’s relentless snowfall caused their barn to collapse, tragically taking two-thirds of their herd.

Two additional buildings and vital equipment were also severely damaged under the immense snow.

Pedersen Family Farm

The Pedersen Family Farm in Lee Center lost the heifer barn and up to 60 cows due to a barn collapse from the weight of the snow.

The farm is insured but insurance won’t cover everything. The family is looking for help with the rebuild of the barn and to replace the head of cattle they lost.

Wratten Family Farm Fire

The Wratten Family Farm lost 125 head of cattle after a tragic fire.

Helping Hands Kits

Cornell Cooperative Extension of Oneida County has created 'Helping Hands' kits (hats, gloves, shovels, water, shelf stable food, and more) to help those impacted by the harsh winter weather.

If you are interested in contributing items for the kits, donations can be dropped off at the CCE Oneida County Office at 121 Second Street in Oriskany.

If you are in need or know of someone in need you can contact Celeste Oppito at cmo95@cornell.edu or (315) 736 - 3394 ext. 111.

The Ag Team has also created a Disaster Resource Information Folder to help anyone who has been affected by this winter weather and to prepare for any future disasters.

If you know any other farms with a GoFundMe, email Polly@bigfrog104.com.

