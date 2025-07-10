Iconic New York Diner From Classic Movie Shutting Down After 76 Years
You know those spots that pop up in famous movies and suddenly become a part of pop culture?
There’s a diner in New York that’s one of those places. It’s where all the iconic diner scenes in the 1976 Robert DeNiro film Taxi Driver were shot.
For 76 years, this no-frills eatery has been serving up hearty meals and classic New York vibes.
Hector's Cafe & Diner Closing
Now, Hector’s Cafe and Diner in the Meatpacking District of New York City is saying goodbye. A sign on the door reads:
“Dear customers, we’re sad to announce that Hector’s Cafe Diner will be closing permanently after 76 years on July 18, 2025. Thank you for your support over the years. It’s been a joy to serve you, and we’re proud of the memories we’ve created together. We’ll miss you and are truly grateful for each and every one of you.”
Pandemic To Blame
Nick Kapelonis, who’s been running the place for 45 years, told Eater New York that the pandemic really pushed him to make this tough call. After all those decades, he’s ready to take a step back and spend some much-needed time with family.
While Hector’s chapter is closing, Nick hasn’t ruled out opening another restaurant down the road.
As this iconic diner closes, the Whitney Museum will be moving in on that block, signaling a new era for the neighborhood.
It’s the end of an era—but the memories (and the classic eats) will live on.
