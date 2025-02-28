Central New York Braces for Unwanted Heavy, Wet Snow

Mother Nature is sending the last thing Central New York needs—heavy, wet, and dense snow.

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued from 4 PM today to 4 PM Saturday in Northern Oneida County.

The National Weather Service is predicting steady snow from 6 PM until midnight. It'll mix with rain overnight and more snow showers are expected Saturday.

Additional Roof Weight

It's not just any snow either. It'll be heavy, wet, and dense, which will add additional weight on roofs and other structures weighed down by significant snow from recent storms.

"Structures may still be susceptible to damage as has been occurring during the past week. The additional snow will add some more weight on rooftops."

If that's not bad enough, another storm system by the middle of next week will bring rain and warmer temperatures, increasing the potential for ice jam flooding.

Long Range Utica/Rome Forecast

Today: A chance of snow showers before 9 AM then a chance of snow after 4 PM. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 32. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph. Total daytime snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Tonight: Snow likely before 9 PM, rain likely after 10 PM. Cloudy, with a temperature rising to around 39 by 1 AM. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Saturday: Snow showers likely, possibly mixed with rain, becoming all snow after 8 AM. Cloudy, with a temperature falling to around 20 by 5 PM. Wind gusts as high as 33 mph. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.

Saturday Night: A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 7. Wind chill values as low as -3. Wind gusts as high as 25 mph. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.

Sunday: A slight chance of snow showers before 1 PM. Partly sunny, with a high near 14. Wind gusts as high as 20 mph.

Sunday Night: A chance of snow showers, mainly before 1 AM. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 4.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 28

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 41.

Wednesday: Showers. High near 52.

Thursday: A chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 40.