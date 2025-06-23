When the summer heat hits full blast here in Central New York, it’s not just uncomfortable—it can be very dangerous.

Heat-related illnesses like heat exhaustion and heatstroke are more common than you might think, especially during heatwaves, heat advisories, or long hours outside. Knowing the signs of poor health and how to respond could literally save someone’s life.

What Are The Signs Of Heatstroke And Heat Exhaustion?

According to the CDC, signs of heat exhaustion include heavy sweating, pale or clammy skin, muscle cramps, tiredness, headache, dizziness, and even fainting. Nausea and a fast, weak pulse are also red flags. The person may feel confused or just not “right.”

If left untreated, heat exhaustion can lead to heatstroke—a life-threatening condition. That’s when the body’s temperature rises above 103°F. Symptoms can include hot, red, dry (or damp) skin, confusion, loss of consciousness, and a strong, rapid pulse.

What To Do If You Suspect Someone Is Affected

First, move the person to a cooler spot—shade or an air-conditioned space is ideal. Loosen their clothing and use cool cloths or even a cold bath to help lower body temperature. Give them sips of water only if they’re conscious. If they’re vomiting, lose consciousness, or symptoms worsen, call 911 immediately. Heatstroke requires emergency medical care.

How To Prevent Heat Illness

Preventing heat illness is simple but crucial:

1) Stay hydrated.

2) Wear lightweight, light-colored clothing.

3) Avoid strenuous activity during the hottest part of the day.

4) Never leave anyone—especially children or pets—in a parked car.

5) Don’t wait for things to get serious. Know the signs, trust your instincts, and take extra precaution.

Check Your Weather

You can always check the latest from the National Weather Service out of Binghamton New York online here.

