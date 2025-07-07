A Heat Advisory has been issued by the National Weather Service in Binghamton, warning that parts of Central New York could feel temperatures between 95 to 100 degrees.

Counties Under the Heat Advisory

The advisory is in effect from 11AM to 8PM (Monday July 7th) and covers counties including Broome, Onondaga, Tompkins, Oneida, Chemung, and more. This kind of heat during the summer can be dangerous, especially for vulnerable groups like young children, the elderly, and those with health conditions. Heat-related illnesses can happen quickly if you’re not careful. So please stay cool, and watch out for yourself, your neighbors, kids, and pets.

How to Stay Cool:

1) Hydrate constantly. Don’t wait until you’re thirsty — keep water with you at all times.

2) Stay indoors in air-conditioned spaces if you can. Libraries, malls, and community centers can offer relief.

3) Avoid strenuous outdoor activity during the hottest parts of the day, typically 11AM to 4PM.

4) Wear light, loose-fitting clothing and limit sun exposure.

5) Check on neighbors and relatives, especially if they live alone or don't have air conditioning.

If you must be outside, take frequent breaks in the shade and never leave pets or people in parked cars — even for a few minutes.

For more tips on how to protect yourself during extreme heat, visit the CDC’s Heat Safety page.

Protecting Yourself During Extreme Heat

Stay safe, stay cool, and keep an eye on each other. This kind of heat isn’t just uncomfortable — it can be dangerous. It can lead to illness and sickness very quickly.

