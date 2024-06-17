3 Day Advisory for Record Breaking Heat Wave Hitting New York

It's going to feel like we're standing on the doorstep to the gates of hell for the next few days in Central New York. Some schools are even dismissing kids early to beat the heat.

The National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory for what could be record breaking temperatures. It goes into effect at 12PM on Tuesday, June 18 and remains up until 8 PM Thursday, June 20.

Heat & Humidity Canceling Classes

It's not just the heat. It's the humidity. Temperatures will be in the 90s but the heat index will reach triple digits. So basically it'll feel like we're wearing a wet, fur, coat on a summer day.

It'll be too warm for students, especially at schools with no air conditioning. The Syracuse City School District and Central Square have canceled afternoon classes this week.

heat advisory in central New York Credit - tommaso79/Think Stock loading...

Avoid Heat Stroke

When it's hot and humid, it's difficult for your body to stay cool. If you get hot too fast, or your body loses fluid or salt through dehydration or sweating, you could have a heat-related illness. Watch for these signs...

Heat Stroke Symptoms

Hot, dry, red skin

Rapid pulse

High body temperature ≥ 105°

Loss of alertness

Confusion

Unconsciousness or coma

Rapid and shallow breathing

If you or someone you know suffers a heat stroke, call 911 immediately. Cool down immediately in a cool place, a cool bath, or in AC. You can also place ice on wrists, ankles, and armpits, or wrap up in a cool, wet sheet.

Black woman feeling hot and trying to refresh tommaso79/Think Stock loading...

Heat Exhaustion Symptoms

Heavy sweating

Fainting

Vomiting

Cold, pale, clammy skin

Dizziness

Headache

Nausea

Weakness

If you or someone you know has heat exhaustion, which can quickly lead to heat stroke, move into a cool place. Loosen clothes and apply cool, wet clothes to the neck, face, and arms. Sip water slowly.

CNY Long Range Forecast

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 91.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 70.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 96. Heat index values as high as 103.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 72.

Juneteenth: A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 11 AM. Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 95.

Wednesday Night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 PM. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72.

Thursday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 PM. Partly sunny and hot, with a high near 95.

Thursday Night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 PM. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71.

Friday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 PM. Partly sunny, with a high near 89.

Friday Night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69.

Saturday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 87.

Saturday Night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68.

Sunday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 84.

Get our free mobile app

9 Spots to Enjoy Camping & Waterfalls in New York State Parks Hike by waterfalls during the day and sleep under the stars at night at these 13 New York State Parks. Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams