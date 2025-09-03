Electricity isn't the only thing New Yorkers will be paying more for. Health insurance is about to get more expensive, too, in the Empire State.

State regulators have approved rate hikes for 2026 that will hit thousands of families and businesses across the state.

Excellus Health Plan, Highmark Western and Northeastern New York, and Independent Health were among the insurers requesting significant increases in what they can charge from the New York State Department of Financial Services.

Their initial requests included average increases ranging anywhere from 20 percent to more than 38 percent. If approved as requested, that would have meant staggering bills for many households already struggling with the rising cost of everyday necessities.

Get our free mobile app

Premiums Going Up

After review, the state stepped in to lower those requests—but premiums are still going up.

Regulators approved smaller increases, with rates now set to rise by an average of 7 percent to 13 percent. While that’s far less than what insurers wanted, it’s still enough to put extra pressure on household budgets.

The Department of Financial Services says it considers several factors when reviewing requests, including medical cost trends, prescription drug prices, and the financial stability of insurers.

READ MORE: Life in New York Is Becoming Too Expensive

Health care costs have continued to climb nationwide, and insurers argue that higher premiums are necessary to keep up.

For New Yorkers, the changes mean preparing now for higher monthly payments when open enrollment rolls around.

Even with the state’s cuts to the original proposals, many families will be digging deeper into their wallets to stay covered in 2026.

Health care isn’t getting cheaper—and this latest decision proves it.

Check out the summary of rate hikes for each insurer.