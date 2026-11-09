Coworkers Step In to Stop Hatchet Attack at Clayville Factory

It sounds like something you'd expect to see in a movie, not something that would happen in a small Central New York community. But that's exactly what unfolded at a Clayville factory, where an employee allegedly attacked two coworkers with a hatchet, leaving one man fighting for his life and another seriously injured.

One victim was airlifted by Mercy Flight to Upstate Medical Center with life-threatening injuries, while the second was taken to Wynn Hospital and has since been released.

According to the Oneida County Sheriff, multiple calls came into the 911 Center around 4:41 PM Friday, November 6, reporting an attack at the Pratt & Whitney / Homogeneous Metals Inc. plant on Main Street in Clayville.

When deputies arrived, they found two injured employees and several coworkers who had stepped in to stop the attack. Those employees managed to restrain the suspect and hold him on the ground until law enforcement arrived.

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Two Employees Seriously Injured

The first victim, 36-year-old Moulay Amrani of the Utica area, was working as a security officer at the plant. He suffered severe injuries and was airlifted by Mercy Flight to Upstate Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

The second victim, 34-year-old Nicholas Sutton, also from the Utica area, suffered significant cuts to his head. He was transported to Wynn Hospital for treatment and has since been released.

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Investigators Say Attack Was Unprovoked

Investigators say the suspect, 23-year-old Zachery Stowell of Poland, had parked near the factory and walked inside carrying a concealed hatchet. Stowell was also an employee at the facility.

According to the Sheriff's Office, Stowell spent several minutes walking around the plant, apparently looking for someone, before returning to the lobby. He then approached Amrani, who was seated at the security desk, and allegedly attacked him without warning.

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Investigators say Amrani was struck nine times in the head with the bladed edge of the hatchet, causing serious injuries to his skull and brain.

But the attack didn't end there.

Stowell allegedly broke into a cabinet at the security station and took several employee swipe cards in an attempt to get back inside the plant. When none of the cards worked, he opened the lobby doors and went outside.

That's when he encountered Sutton walking alongside the building.

Investigators say Sutton was struck four times in the head with the hatchet. Despite his injuries and heavy bleeding, Sutton managed to defend himself and take control of the weapon.

The two ended up on the ground, where Stowell allegedly continued punching Sutton in the head and body while trying to get the hatchet back.

Other employees heard Sutton calling for help and rushed over. They were able to pull Stowell off Sutton and hold him down until deputies arrived.

State Trooper Also Injured During Arrest

The Oneida County Sheriff's Office was assisted by New York State Police. Authorities say Stowell resisted arrest and bit a state trooper in the thigh during the struggle.

The trooper was treated at Wynn Hospital and released.

Stowell was also taken to Wynn Hospital for evaluation and remained under guard by Sheriff's Office personnel.

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Poland Man Facing Multiple Felony Charges

Stowell was released from the hospital on Sunday, November 8, and was formally charged.

He faces two counts of Attempted Murder in the Second Degree and two counts of Assault in the First Degree. He is also charged with two counts of Criminal Possession of a Weapon, Assault, and Resisting Arrest.

Stowell was arraigned and sent to the Oneida County Correctional Facility.