For some, it's not Halloween yet until you can dance to the "Thriller."

What Is Thriller in the Burg?

Halloween weekend in Hamburg New York doesn't arrive until zombies take over the streets and the Future Dance crew rises from the dead to perform "Thriller." This beloved tradition returned once again on Saturday, October 25th, during the 66th Annual Hamburg Halloween Parade, and it drew a massive crowd to the Hamburg Playground for an electrifying night of dancing, music, and pure community fun.

The event, officially called “Thriller in the ‘Burg,” ran from 6PM to 9PM, featuring flash mob performances of Michael Jackson’s iconic 1982 hit “Thriller” by dancers from Future Dance Center. There was also a live DJ, food trucks, glow-in-the-dark limbo, and more, all to benefit the Erie County SPCA:

So why Thriller, and why does it still hit this hard?

Michael Jackson’s “Thriller” isn’t just a song, it’s the most-streamed Halloween track every single October, according to Billboard, and its legendary music video is now in the Library of Congress National Film Registry as a piece of American cultural history. The song has sold over 34 million copies worldwide (RIAA-certified) and still surges in streams every Halloween season. It's proof that more than 40 years later, its spell hasn’t worn off. The red jacket, the zombie choreography, and Vincent Price’s chilling narration? Instant goosebumps.

A Community Night That Keeps Growing Every Year

The Future Dance Center brings that exact energy to life live, right in the heart of the Village of Hamburg. It’s not just a performance, it’s the kind of moment where little kids, grandparents, and “I only came for the apple cider” dads all end up dancing along before the night is over.

