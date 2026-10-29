Halloween is supposed to be spooky, but the last thing anyone wants is a real scare while trick-or-treating.

With kids getting ready to hit the streets for candy, the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office is sharing some reminders to help everyone have a safe and fun Halloween.

Parents, kids, homeowners, and drivers need to take a few extra precautions before the costumes go on and the candy bags come out.

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Stay Safe While Trick-or-Treating

The busiest trick-or-treating hours are expected to be between 5 PM and 8 PM, so everyone should be extra careful during that time.

Kids should travel in groups with a trusted adult and carry a flashlight. Stick to sidewalks whenever possible, walk instead of run, and look both ways before crossing the street. If there aren't any sidewalks, walk on the left side of the road facing traffic.

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And here's a reminder that applies on Halloween and every other day: put the phone away and keep your head up when walking near traffic. Be careful around driveways, too, and always follow traffic signals.

When you get home, take a few minutes to check the candy. Look for unusual appearances, discoloration, pinholes, or torn wrappers. If something looks suspicious, throw it away. Kids should also skip homes that don't have their lights on and remember to be respectful of people's property and Halloween decorations.

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Make Sure Costumes Are Safe

That costume might look great, but make sure it fits properly. Oversized outfits and shoes can cause trips and falls.

Adding reflective tape, stickers, or glow sticks to costumes and treat bags so kids are easier for drivers to see is also advised.

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Masks should allow kids to see clearly and breathe comfortably, and costume accessories should be soft and flexible rather than sharp or pointy.

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A Few Reminders for Homeowners and Drivers

If you're handing out candy, clear away anything that could cause trick-or-treaters to trip, keep walkways and entrances well lit, and make sure pets are secured.

Drivers should slow down in residential neighborhoods and stay alert for children who may dart into the street. Pay extra attention near intersections, medians, and curbs, and take your time when entering or backing out of driveways.

Halloween is all about costumes, candy, and making memories. A little extra caution can help make sure the biggest fright of the night comes from a haunted house or a scary mask, not a trip to the emergency room.