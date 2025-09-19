Who says you have to wait until October to get into the Halloween spirit?

In Whitesboro, one Central New York home is already giving visitors chills—and it has a history to back it up.

Whitesboro Haunted House

Every Halloween, Michele Baker goes all out decorating her house at 2 Park Avenue, and this year is no different.

She’s lived there for 24 years and says her love for Halloween runs deep. “I’ve always been obsessed with decorating for Halloween,” Baker says. “It’s even more special because this house has so much history.”

Former Jail

And she’s not kidding. Built in 1802, the home originally served as a jailhouse, holding prisoners until 1851.

Over the years, three people were reportedly hanged there, including Mary Runkle, the first woman hanged in Oneida County. Some say the spirits of former inmates still linger in the house.

In fact, Ghost Hunters from The Atlantic Paranormal Society (TAPS) have visited three times, documenting unexplained sounds and other spooky happenings that residents have noticed over the years.

But instead of fearing it, Baker embraces the haunted vibes—and she’s been perfecting her Halloween display for nearly two decades.

It’s no small feat: years of collecting props, arranging displays, and adding personal touches go into creating a setup that’s eerie by day and downright spine-tingling by night.

True Spirit of Halloween

The payoff? Seeing kids’ faces light up in amazement.

“That’s what makes it all worthwhile,” Baker says.

Spookier at Night

If you think it looks spooky now, just wait until darkness falls.

This Whitesboro house transforms into a full-on Halloween experience that locals and visitors look forward to every year.

