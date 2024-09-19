One of Best Halloween Displays in New York You Have to See to Believe

There are Halloween displays and then there's Karl Housel's house. His Halloween attraction is one of the best in New York. It's back for another season and you HAVE to see it.

The skeleton army has risen on Housel's lawn in Canandaigua, New York. The annual display is bigger and better than ever. "We have greatly expanded our Haunted Housel and cannot wait to scare, I mean to show you," said Housel.

Haunted Woods & Corn Maze

Think you can survive Haunted Housel? Stroll through haunted woods. Take a trip through the corn maze or pick up a pumpkin or two.

Taylor Kimball says his uncle has been creating elaborate displays for a long time. "Every year since I was a kid, but it's really grown a lot in the last several years. He's just a kid at heart, honestly."

Scares 7 Days a Week

The Haunted Housel will run from September 27 through October 31 from 3PM to 9:30 PM Monday through Friday and 12 PM to 9:30PM Saturday and Sunday. Admission is $10 and children under 5 are free.

You can see one of the best Halloween displays around on County Road 4 in Hopewell, New York just off Smith Road.

If you have or know of a haunted house in New York, email Polly@bigfrog104.com or send us a message in our app.